ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari on Monday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remark over dual nationality was taken out of the context, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to media, the SAPM, who also holds British nationality, said that Shahbaz Gill, Moeed Yusuf, Nadeem Afzal Chan do not have foreign passports.

He asked as to how a law is being violated if an adviser and a special assistant has a residence in a foreign country. “Anyone could be invited to the cabinet meeting,” he said and added that even the US President Donald Trump could be invited to the cabinet meeting on the invitation of the prime minister.

Speaking on voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, the minister said the government was amending the law to give voting rights to the overseas Pakistanis and legislation on the matter is expected in the next session of the Parliament.

Zulfi Bukhari asked the overseas Pakistanis to avoid investments in unregistered housing societies. “Government will not be responsible for any such investments,” he said.

He vehemently refuted reports of withdrawing downsizing decisions in PTDC and said that it was better for the employees to avail from the Golden Handshake opportunity.

“Any protest could not deter us from bringing reforms in the PTDC structure,” Zulfi Bukhari said.

To a question on Jahangir Tareen’s differences with PM Imran Khan, he said he had nothing to do with the matter and expressed his ignorance regarding a meeting between Jahangir Tareen and Nawaz Sharif in London.

Lauding the successful COVID-19 strategy introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that it helped the country in tackling the virus and suffering less damage.

