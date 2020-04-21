ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday urged the people to perform religious rituals, including the five-time prayers and Taraweeh prayers, at home during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Worshippers must adhere to 20 conditions if they desire to go to mosques,” he told a press conference.

“God forbid if coronavirus spreads in mosques, then we have to take action and close mosques,” the prime minister warned, saying a 20-point action plan has been agreed upon with ulema to allow the faithful to offer congregational prayers in mosques during Ramazan.

“Ramazan is a month of worship, people want to go to mosques. Should we forcefully tell [them] not to go to mosques? Will police put worshippers in jail, if they insist on going,” he questioned.

He regretted that the opposition is trying to make the tiger force controversial, which he said was set up for the betterment of citizens.

Prime Minister Khan said the entire nation is up against the coronavirus that doesn’t differentiate between the poor and the rich. He maintained the government’s foremost priority is to prevent starvation during the pandemic.

He said the government is taking measures to bring back Pakistanis stranded in various countries due to lockdowns.

The prime minister defended the government’s decision to ease the lockdown restrictions in the country, saying countries like Spain and Itlay are relaxing restrictions despite high death rate from COVID-19 there.

