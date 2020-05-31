Pakistan has cheapest fuel cost in South Asia now: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted on Sunday that Pakistan has the cheapest fuel cost compared to other states in South Asia, ARY News reported.

After the federal government made another cut in petroleum prices, PM Imran Khan said in its Twitter message that the Centre has further reduced petrol, light diesel and kerosene oil prices.

He said, “Now we have the cheapest fuel cost compared to other states in South Asia. India is almost exactly double. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal are all 50 to 75 percent more expensive than us.”

It is noteworthy to mention here that petroleum prices to go through another significant decrease, new prices to come into effect from Monday (June 1).

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had sent a summary to the government suggesting another slash in petroleum prices which was upheld.

Petrol will now be available for Rs74.52 with another Rs7.60 decrease in price.

According to an official notification issued on the matter, High-Speed Diesel’s new price is now Rs80.15 per litre with an increase of 0.50 paisa.

Light diesel new price Rs38.14 per litre registering a decrease of Rs9.37 whereas kerosene oil’s new price would now be Rs35.56 per litre with a decrease of Rs11.88.

The federal government had made a major reduction in petroleum products’ prices between Rs15 to Rs30 earlier in the month.

The previous notification had reduced the petrol price up to Rs15 as the new rate will be Rs81.58 from May 1. Moreover, Rs27.15 was reduced on high-speed diesel and the new price will be Rs80.10.

