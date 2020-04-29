PM Imran phones governor Sindh, inquires about his health

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has made a telephone call to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to inquire about his health and convey his best wishes, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Appreciating the governor’s resolve to fight coronavirus, PM Imran Khan said, he is also now a front-line fighter in this war against the COVID-19, ” Don’t be afraid, you have to fight the virus”, PM Khan was quoted as saying.

Both the leaders discussed the situation of the country specially Sindh amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Imran Ismail thanked the prime minister for inquiring after his health and vowed to visit parts of Sindh after recovering his health.

Read more: Sindh governor Imran Ismail tests positive for coronavirus

Ismail said he will monitor the Ehsaas Programme in the province.

On Monday, Governor Imran Ismail had confirmed on Twitter that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and said that he will fight it out.

While talking to ARY News, Imran Ismail detailed that his coronavirus test came out positive, however, he is not feeling symptoms of the virus so far.

