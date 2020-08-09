ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday launched a record-breaking plantation drive in the country on the Tiger Force Day saying keeping Pakistan green was the responsibility of all citizens, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister planted a sapling in Islamabad during an event and lauded the Tiger Force for planting a record-breaking 3.5 million saplings in a day across the country.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I pay tribute to all those who planted a sapling on my call,” he said.

The prime minister said that Pakistan was amongst the eight countries worst affected by environmental changes and thanked Almighty Allah for giving them the power to deal with the issue.

“The climate change effect reduced wheat production in the country by 150,000 tonnes, melted glaciers that could at worst be converted into deserts,” Imran Khan said while sharing the negative impact of climate change if it is not addressed properly.

He said that the war to avert climate change effects will go on for a longer period, however, the people should cooperate and not leave any space in the cities without a tree.

While lamenting at polluted rivers in the country, he said that the federal government launched a project in Lahore to revive River Ravi.

Read More: Govt launches app to track ongoing plantation drive

“Planting trees will lower pollution in the country,” he said adding that there was so much pollution in Lahore during winters that people even face difficulty in breathing.

He further lauded the Tiger Force for serving during the coronavirus pandemic and said that there were very fewer countries globally that successfully dealt with the pandemic.

“Even the world now acknowledges the successful strategy adopted by the country,” the prime minister said but cautioned that although the country has come out of it, however, the pandemic is far from over.

“Wear your masks wherever you go,” Imran Khan asked the citizens and further urged upon the religious communities to adopt strict precautions during the upcoming month of Muharram.

Comments

comments