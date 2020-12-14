ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday prayed for swift recovery of renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil who has been hospitalised with Covid-19.

“Praying for Maulana Tariq Jamil’s speedy and full recovery from Covid 19,” he tweeted.

Praying for Maulana Tariq Jamil’s speedy and full recovery from Covid 19. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 14, 2020

On Sunday, Maulana Jamil revealed in a Twitter post that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He said he underwent a COVID-19 test after showing virus symptoms, which turned out to be positive.

Also Read: Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive

He said he has been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.

Comments

comments