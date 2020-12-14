Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran prays for Maulana Tariq Jamil’s swift recovery

pm imran khan Maulana Tariq Jamil

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday prayed for swift recovery of renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil who has been hospitalised with Covid-19.

“Praying for Maulana Tariq Jamil’s speedy and full recovery from Covid 19,” he tweeted.

On Sunday, Maulana Jamil revealed in a Twitter post that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He said he underwent a COVID-19 test after showing virus symptoms, which turned out to be positive.

Also Read: Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive

He said he has been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Oil prices edge up on hope vaccines will improve fuel demand

Pakistan

NAB court to hear assets beyond income case against Khursheed Shah

Health

2,362 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths reported in Pakistan: NCOC

Pakistan

45-year-old citizen wounded in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close