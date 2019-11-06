PM Imran Khan reviews steps for reducing prices of essential items

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a high-level meeting to review steps taken to control prices of essential items, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chief secretaries of the provinces briefed the premier over the measures made for the reduction in prices of essential items including the availability of flour.

During the briefing, the officials said that the situation of flour supplies from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) reserves is satisfactory, whereas, no complaint of flour shortage has emerged from any part of the country.

Participants of the meeting decided to introduce the same price control mechanism Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) which is currently implemented in the federal capital Islamabad. The mechanism will also be implemented in Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed concerned authorities to envisage effective strategies for taking stern action against hoarders and profiteers. He also emphasised on steps to provide land to farmers in each tehsil. He said that the government is willing to make an effective policy which allows farmers to sell commodities without paying fees.

He directed the provincial administration to forward reports on prices to PM Office. The government will keep an eye over the actual situation of the price variation on the basis of provinces’ reports, he added.

Moreover, PM Khan ordered authorities to ensure availability of on-time commodities amid changing climate impacts.

The government has decided to utilise services of the state-owned utility stores across the country. PM Khan has directed to take actions for the elimination of goods smuggling including wheat, flour and fine flour by enhancing border management.

