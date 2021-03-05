ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to chair a joint parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties today (Friday), ARY News reported.

The joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI and its coalition partners will be held at 4:00 pm at the Parliament House.

According to the sources, PM Imran Khan will take parliamentary party members into confidence regarding the current political situation arising after the Senate elections.

The premier will also brief the participants about purpose of obtaining the vote of confidence from the parliament.

Sources also said that PM Khan has directed party MNAs to stay in Islamabad until the session of NA summoned for vote confidence on Saturday.

It is to be noted that President Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the lower house on Saturday after PM Imran Khan announced to take vote of confidence.

According to a notification issued by the NA secretariat, the session had been summoned session for purpose of requiring the prime minister to obtain a vote of confidence from the National Assembly under Article 91(7) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

