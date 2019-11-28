PM Imran Khan chairs PTI parliamentary party meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday (today) will chair a meeting of parliamentary party of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the current political scenario in the country, economic situation, regional security, and other issues will be discussed in the meeting.

PTI’s office bearers and leaders are directed to ensure their attendance at the meeting. The meeting will be held at the Parliament House at 6 p.m. today.

It may be noted that the federal cabinet has approved a circulation summary of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure extension, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, a new summary regarding the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was formulated by the Federal Government after the Supreme Court heard a case into the matter.

Sources said that the summary was sent to cabinet members through special messenger for their opinion on the matter. The summary has been sent to the President for approval, confirmed the sources.

The decision was taken during an important meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad to consult a case regarding Army Chief General Bajwa’s extension in SC. Army chief Gen Bajwa also attended the meeting.

