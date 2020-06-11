PM Imran Khan expresses satisfaction over railways restructuring process

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his satisfaction over measures taken to restructure Pakistan Railways and directed the authorities to appoint a chief executive officer (CEO) for an improved rail system in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister while chairing a meeting emphasized upon the need to take advantage from the experience of skilled Pakistanis living within and outside the country for restructuring the railways system.

He also applauded the idea adopted by railway authorities of running trains under public-private partnership. “Process to run 15 more trains with the support of private sector should also be finalized soon,” said the premier.

Imran Khan also directed the railway authorities to utilize railways stations in populated areas for commercial activities to improve revenue generation.

The prime minister said that the Pakistan Railways’project, ML-1, was a key part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and restructuring of the rail system should be made keeping in view the project.

“Railways should be restructured on modern lines and opportunities should be created for improving private investments in it,” he said.

The prime minister also called for improving e-ticketing system in the railways and said that efforts should be made to provide tickets to public on their door step.

He said that the top priority of the government is to convert Pakistan Railways into a profitable institution so that masses could avail the facility to cover long distances in minimal expense.

The restructuring process could only be considered completed when masses feel a change in the railways system, said the prime minister.

