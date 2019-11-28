PM Imran Khan says govt committed to provide relief to farmers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed concerned authorities to devise a long term policy regarding demand and supply of essential commodities, fixation of prices, reducing input costs of farmers.

Chairing a meeting regarding fixation of the sugarcane price in Islamabad, here today, PM Imran Khan directed that the policy aimed at reducing input costs of the farmers should be framed on a priority basis.

Imran Khan also directed the competitive commission to review the relevant laws and such amendments be brought in them that ensure stability in the prices of essential commodities and discourage monopoly in the market.

He stressed that the latest technology should be used for this purpose.

Regarding the fixation of sugarcane price, the prime minister stressed that the price of the commodity should be fixed in such a manner which not only encourage the growers but it is also accompanied by such measures that ensure the stability of sugar price in the market.

He said the government is giving special emphasis to the equal development of both agriculture and industrial sectors and provide relief to the masses.

PM Imran Khan said strengthening the agriculture sector and providing relief to the small farmers is the top priority of the government.

