PM Imran Khan thankful to overseas Pakistani’s for using banking channels to send remittance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter today (Thursday) thanked the overseas Pakistani’s for sending their remittances through proper channel, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan in a tweet that he is thankful to overseas Pakistani’s for using banks and legal sources of sending back remittances to their native land.

The Prime Minister in a tweed said: “I want to thank our overseas workers for sending more remittances through banking channels. Remittances for the past fiscal year came in much higher at 9.7 % annual growth & totalled $21.8 bn for the yr. This was much higher than the previous year when they grew only 2.9 %.”

I want to thank our overseas workers for sending more remittances through banking channels. Remittances for the past fiscal year came in much higher at 9.7 % annual growth & totalled $21.8 bn for the yr. This was much higher than the previous year when they grew only 2.9 % — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 11, 2019

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan offered condolences to the victims of a collision incident between two trains near Sadiqabad.

At least 11 people were killed and more than 32 were injured as Quetta bound Akbar Express collided with a freight train at Walhar Railway Station earlier in the morning today.

In a statement on Twitter, Prime Minister Khan wrote: “Saddened to learn of [the] train accident in Sadiqabad. My condolences to the victims’ families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Taking action on the incident, he said, “[I] Have asked [the] Railways Minister to take emergency steps to counter decades of neglect of railway infrastructure & ensure safety standards.”

The accident took place around 4:15am when Akbar Express hit a parked freight train at the Walhar Railway Station.

Injured are being shifted to the hospitals of Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan where an emergency has been declared.

Following the dreadful accident, the rail traffic has been suspended and, Business Express and Karachi Express have been stopped at different stations.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Jameel Ahmed has established a control room to provide necessary information to the victim families. The numbers of the control room are 068-9230109 and 0300-9402579.

