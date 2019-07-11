PM Khan to lay foundation stone of Naya Pakistan Housing project today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of the flagship project, “Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme” in Islamabad on Thursday (today), ARY News reported.

The inauguration will be made in a prestigious ceremony to be organised in a suburban area of the federal capital where PM Imran Khan will also deliver his speech.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Naya Pakistan Housing Program will accelerate the economic progress and create job opportunities in the country.

While chairing a meeting on Naya Pakistan Housing Program in Islamabad, PM said that the project would overcome the shortage of houses in Pakistan.

“Naya Pakistan Housing Program is a flagship project of the incumbent government,” he said adding that the dream of lower class people and poor families will be fulfilled through the housing program.

The premier had said that special steps are being taken to ensure participation of overseas Pakistanis in the project.

The meeting overviewed the progress on legal, administrative and other matters regarding implementation of Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

Read more: Naya Pakistan Housing Program vital to overcoming housing shortage: PM

It must be noted that under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program, 135,000 housing units will be constructed across Pakistan in the first phase. 25,000 apartments will be built in Islamabad for federal government employees and 110,000 apartments will be constructed in Balochistan, mainly for the fishermen of Gwadar.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 3,000 units would be established.

Comments

comments