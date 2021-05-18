PM Imran thanks overseas Pakistanis after record rise in remittances

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has thanked the overseas Pakistanis for sending record 24.2 billion dollars remittances during the first ten months of the current fiscal year.

In a tweet, PM Imran Khan said he always believed that overseas Pakistanis to be the country’s greatest asset.

I have always believed Overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset. In April, your remittances rose to an all-time high of $2.8bn. Remitting $24.2bn in first 10 mths of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in entire FY20. Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 18, 2021

The premier said the remittances during the month of April rose to an all-time high of 2.8 billion dollars.

Pakistan received $2.26 billion worth of remittances in Feb, around the same level as the previous month. However, remittances saw a 24.2 per cent increase as compared to last year’s corresponding month.

