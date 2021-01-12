ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday asked Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power Tabish Gohar to continue to perform his duties after the latter resigned from his post days back, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

Tabish Gohar on Tuesday called on the prime minister, where the latter refused to accept his resignation and asked him to continue to perform his duties.

The sources privy to the details of the meeting said that the prime minister assured to resolve his reservations and said that mafias in the power sector would not be spared and action would be taken against them.

“The country and its power sector need experts of your kind to bring improvement,” the prime minister was quoted as saying during the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tabish Gauhar tendered resignation from his post on January 07 and sent his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan via WhatsApp.

The sources said Gauhar, who served as chief executive officer of K-Electric before his stint as the PM’s aide, was unhappy over unnecessary interference in the power ministry.

Last year in October, the prime minister had appointed him as his aide on power. The Cabinet Division had issued a notification which said the premier “has been pleased to appoint Mr Tabish Gauhar as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power with immediate effect”.

He resigned as director, chief executive officer and chairman of KE’s board in 2015, after working at the organisation for over seven years.

