PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that they would accept whatever decision the apex court takes in a presidential reference on the Senate election through an open ballot, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

He said this while chairing a meeting of KPK leaders including Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and others.

The prime minister said that they wanted to hold Senate polls through an open ballot, however, it is the court that had to decide on the matter. “We will accept whatever decision court takes during the proceedings,” PM Imran Khan was quoted as saying by the sources.

The prime minister further directed the party members during the meeting to support and ensure the success of the Senate candidates nominated by the party.

Moreover, the sources said that the meeting also mulled over the reasons behind the defeat of the PTI candidate in Nowshera by-polls as Defence Minister Pervez Khattak briefed the meeting on the circumstances that led to the party’s defeat.

Khattak said that the party would challenge the Nowshera by-polls result in the courts.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan repeated his stance that open voting is the only way to eliminate horse-trading during the Senate elections.

This he said while expressing his views during a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and Adviser Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan.

Both the leaders discussed legal matters and strategy for upcoming Senate polls.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said those trying to hijack the Senate elections are a blot on the name of democracy and added that open voting is the only solution to eliminate horse-trading during Senate-polls.

Matter of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh’s arrest also came under discussion. Awan conveyed the reservations expressed by the PTI workers over the arrest.

Comments

comments