ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed hope that his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would emerge as a victorious party in upcoming Senate elections scheduled to take place on March 3, ARY News reported.

The prime minister said this while chairing a meeting of government spokespersons. The meeting discussed the current political situation and the Senate elections, while the spokespersons were briefed on government decisions.

The meeting also discussed the matter pertaining to the issuance of ticket to Yousuf Raza Gilani, the joint candidate of the opposition alliance.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will easily win Senate elections as the party has given tickets to the best candidates.

“PTI will easily win Senate elections. The party has broken the tradition of giving Senate tickets to billionaires,” he added.

PM Khan further said that the expenditure of the Prime Minister’s Office was reduced from Rs506 million to Rs243 million during the PTI government’s tenure, adding that parliamentarians are standing with the party despite the reservations.

Commenting over PDM’s proposed long march, the prime minister went onto say that the long march of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11-opposition parties, would also fail like its public rallies.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the PTI parliamentary board to discuss the award of tickets for the coming Senate election.

Sources told ARY News that the board rejected some party leaders’ objections to the award of Senate ticket to Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda with PM Khan recalling the minister’s service to the party.

They said the board decided to withdraw Senate ticket awarded to Najiullah Khattak and give ticket to Liaquat Tarakai from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Moreover, it upheld the decision of awarding Senate ticket to Saifullah Abro from Sindh.

Separately, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called on the prime minister at his Banigala residence in Islamabad. During the meeting, they deliberated on Senate nominations from the province.

