COLOMBO: “Sports teach you things which you do not learn in any university or school,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said while addressing an event in Colombo on Wednesday.

“Sports taught me that it was not the most talented player that became a champion but the one who had ability to take knocks, who knew how to take defeat and who was not demoralised by defeat and learnt from bad times.”

“Life is never in straight line but it is a cycle,” he explained. One will have to face ups and downs no matter what field he or she is in, he added. “Success depends on how to deal with bad times and not how to deal with good times.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said one who doesn’t learn how to cope with defeat and failure will never become a champion.

He said people react to defeat in two ways: either they get demoralised and give up on dreams or learn from defeat to become a champion. “Every time there are setbacks in life, there are lessons to be learnt.”

“I had the ability to analyse my mistakes better than others did and I would work harder than most others. If you had that ability you will keep improving.”

When his party took part in elections for the first time it got not a single seat, Prime Minister Imran Khan recalled. “I became the butt of jokes in political circles. I was very naive politically.”

“I took un-trodden path and didn’t join a political party. I started alone with no political background.”

