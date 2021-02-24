COLOMBO: Prime Minister Imran Khan has attended the Trade and Investment Conference organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Colombo during his two-day official visit to Sri Lanka, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo today, said that he joined the politics for the elimination of poverty. He said that he held discussions on different matters with the Sri Lankan president.

The premier said that poverty could be eliminated through investment. He said that it is necessary to end the role of the middle man to control inflation. PM Khan was of the view that China has reduced the role of the middle in businesses by using technology and brought 700 million people out of the poverty line.

PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan has prioritised the provision of maximum facilities to the business community. After coming into power, he contacted to India for holding talks and urged Indian PM Narendra Modi for initiating joint efforts to eliminate poverty. He said that business ties are important for poverty alleviation.

He said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka became victims of terrorism. The major dispute of the South Asian region is Kashmir which could be solved only through dialogues, said PM Khan. He reiterated that Pakistan desires a peaceful solution to all regional disputes through comprehensive dialogues.

He also offered Pakistan’s mediation between China and the United States (US).

The premier said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka could cooperate with each other in promoting tourism. He expressed wishes to sign an agreement for the tourism sector with Sri Lanka.

PM Imran Khan invited Sri Lankan businesspersons to invest in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He also invited the Sri Lankan prime minister to visit Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Commerce Minister Abdul Razak Dawood and others have attended the conference.

In their addresses, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Commerce Minister Abdul Razak Dawood have also urged both sides to formulate a strategy to achieve successes on the trade front.

The conference organised by the Ministry of Commerce and TDAP was attended by the top dignitaries of both countries including Sri Lankan trade ministers and around 40 leading Pakistani businesspersons which aims to promote the trade and investment interests.

Both countries have shown willingness to engage in effective Business to Business (B2B) meetings for enhancing cooperation in key sectors including textile, pharmaceutical, construction, information technology (IT), agriculture and tourism.

