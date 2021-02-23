PM Imran overwhelmed by hospitality of Sri Lankan counterpart

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka, said he “enjoyed the welcoming hospitality” hosted by the Lankan premier.

Expressing his pleasure to be back in Sri Lanka again, the prime minister said his earlier two visits were on cricket tours back in 1975 and 1986 where he witnessed the evolution of Sri Lankan cricket.

“Today I enjoyed the welcoming hospitality of Sri Lankan PM. We had interesting conversations on a wide range of issues of mutual interest,” Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

PM said that he will be meeting Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, followed by a meeting with the Sri Lankan business community tomorrow.

Prime Minister Imran Khan today held a one-on-one meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees in Colombo.

During the meeting, matters related to mutual interests and bilateral relations came under discussion.

While addressing a joint press conference along with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, the prime minister spoke about his first visit to the island when he was a cricketer.

