PM Imran, Singaporean counterpart agree to deepen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Imran Khan met his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos and discussed bilateral relations.

The two expressed the desire to further deepen bilateral ties with a focus on increasing trade and investment.

Referring to the recent improvements in Pakistan’s rankings by different rating agencies, PM Khan invited Singaporean businessmen and investors to increase their footprint in Pakistan.

He apprised his Singaporean counterpart of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir arising from the illegal and unilateral Indian actions of last August.

Both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation at the multilateral fora.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had met with the President of United States Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Expressing pleasure upon meeting PM Khan, President Trump said he considered him to be a friend, to which the former replied in kind stating that he was happy to meet the dignitary again.

PM Imran Khan while addressing the United States President raised the issue of the situation unfolding in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the atrocities the people were being subjected to in the region.

