PM Imran expresses grief over martyrdom of seven soldiers in Balochistan attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed grief over the martyrdom of seven security personnel in an attack on FC check-post in Harnai district of Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, the prime minister said that he was saddened to hear regarding the martyrdom of seven brave soldiers as a result of the terrorist attack on an FC post in Harnai late last night.

Saddened to hear of 7 brave soldiers martyrdom as a result of terrorist attack on FC post in Harnai Balochistan late last night. My heartfelt condolences & prayers go to their families. Our nation stands with our courageous soldiers who face attacks from Indian backed terrorists. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 27, 2020



“My heartfelt condolences & prayers go to their families,” he said adding that the entire nation stands with its courageous soldiers who face attacks from Indian backed terrorists.

It is pertinent to mention here that seven FC personnel were martyred in an attack over their check post located in Harnai, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

ISPR said that the incident of attack took place last night, where terrorists attacked the FC check-post in Harnai, in which seven FC men were martyred while foiling the attack.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and started the search for the assailants.

