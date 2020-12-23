Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Awaran operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom after security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Awaran district of Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the details of the operation shared by the ISPR, the security forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout in Silak Kaur area in Awaran district which resulted in the killing of a terrorist and arrest of another.

A large cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment were recovered from the hideout, the army’s media wing said adding that during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists Havaldar Shoaib embraced martyrdom.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Pakistan Army soldier on Sunday embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in Awaran district of the Balochistan province.

According to the ISPR, the security forces carried out a search operation in Jatt Bazar near Awaran district after receiving intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists and their facilitators in the area.

During the operation, intense fire was exchanged between the terrorists and the security personnel.

“In an exchange of fire with terrorists, Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal sustained injuries and was immediately evacuated to Karachi,” the army’s media wing said adding that he later embraced martyrdom owing to excessive bleeding.

The ISPR said that the Pakistan Army personnel successfully completed the operation against terrorists and cleared the entire area of Jatt Bazar.

