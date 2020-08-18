PM Imran Khan orders strict action against hoarders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review prices of basic commodities and action against hoarders in the country as 11 ships filled with over 600,000 metric tonnes of wheat would reach the country by the end of September, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the prime minister chaired a meeting also attended by federal ministers, advisers, special assistants and chief secretaries of the four provinces, where he was briefed over the availability of the basic commodities and action against hoarders nationwide.

Imran Khan directed an indiscriminate action against hoarders and ordered strict measures for bringing down the prices of the basic commodities.

The prime minister directed all those concerned to provide maximum relief to the masses by bringing down the prices of the basic products.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that under the initiative from the federal government to tackle the wheat crisis, two wheat-laden ships would arrive in the country on 24 and 28 August.

Read More: Aleem Khan rules out shortage of wheat flour in Punjab

“They will bring upto 130,000 metric tonnes of wheat,” they said adding that nine more ships would reach the country by the end of the September, bringing 500,000 metric tonnes of wheat.

It is pertinent to mention here that in order to ensure the availability of wheat and flour in the country throughout the year at affordable prices, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on July 15 directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to accelerate efforts for wheat imports.

According to a press statement, ECC directed the food ministry to hold meetings with the major importers of wheat at the earliest and come up with proposals.

Comments

comments