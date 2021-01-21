ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will launch letters of administration and succession certificates at a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday (today).

Law Ministry has devised a mechanism to establish Succession Facilitation Units in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority for the issuance of letters of administration and succession certificates within 15 days of initiation of application by the legal heirs of the deceased, reported Radio Pakistan.

It normally took two to seven years previously to get a simple Letter of Administration or Succession Certificate. Now it will take only 15 days.

Previously all the legal heirs had to be physically present at the courts in Pakistan, now even if legal heirs are absent, the letters of administration succession certificate and succession certificates will be issued.

People-friendly law reforms were being considered crucial by the present government aimed at ensuring justice through people-friendly legislation.

One of the most important pieces of legislation that was enacted in this regard was The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020.

The Act was crucial to address a common problem faced by the legal heirs of the deceased in the issuance of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates.

