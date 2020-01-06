ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday summoned meeting of the federal cabinet tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss 10-point agenda, ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet will meet at 11:30 am at the PM House with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. The overall political and economic situation of the country will be reviewed, while situation of the Middle East will also come under discussion.

The members of the federal government will review the internal and external security situation of the country.

The cabinet is expected to endorse the decision taken by the ECC, last month. The report on the implementation of the cabinet’s decision will also be reviewed.

The decision of the cabinet’s committee for disposal of the legislative cases are expected to be endorsed by the meeting.

The move to start air services between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is also on the agenda of the meeting.

The approval of appointment of production member in the board of Heavy Industries Taxila is also on the cards.

Appointment of the Chief Executive Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is also expected to be green lightened.

In the last meeting of the federal cabinet on January 1, the cabinet members had approved the amendment in Army Act which defines tenure of the army chief’s services and procedure for the extension of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

