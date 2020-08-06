ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) will be held in Islamabad on Thursday to discuss reopening of schools, marriage halls and other businesses after the country reported a steady decline in COVID-19 cases over the past month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC). The meeting would be attended by chief ministers of all the provinces.

The National Command and Operations Centre representatives will brief the NCC regarding the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

Earlier in the day, the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to intensify public awareness campaign at large scale to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic across the country.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of NCOC, chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad,

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Fakhar Imam, Ijaz Shah and SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that coronavirus has not been completely eliminated from Pakistan, yet and urged the masses to continue adopting SOPs.

The forum was informed that despite the fact of significant reduction in the spread of coronavirus, the SOPs were not strictly followed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities continues to go down in Pakistan as the country reported 21 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

