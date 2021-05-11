PM Imran to take telephone calls from public today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will directly engage with the public via telephone today (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

The premier will take the telephone calls at one thirty pm.

People can contact PM Imran Khan on telephone number 051-9224900.

The telephonic conversation between the prime minister and the public would be broadcasted live on television, radio and digital media platforms.

Read more: PM Imran announces subsidy on federal housing project in telephone calls with public

This is not the first time that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be interacting with the public on the telephone as previously on February 01 and April 04, Imran Khan took calls from the general public and responded to their queries.

During previous conversations, Imran Khan shared that a housing project had been initiated by the federal government under which Rs300,000 subsidy would be given to 100,000 housing units.

