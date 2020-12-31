Web Analytics
PM Imran Khan to address nation today

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today (Thursday).

During his address on New Year’s Eve, he will apprise the nation on the achievements his government has made this year, the coronavirus situation and the state of the national economy.

Prime Minister Khan will chair a meeting on Ravi Urban project at around 3pm after which he will address the nation. He is likely to announce an extension in the relief package for the construction sector.

