US reached out to Pakistan ahead of PM Imran’s Russia visit: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday rejected criticism about the timing of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Russia visit saying the latter undertook his maiden visit to Moscow after forethought.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the foreign minister said, “When we reached Moscow, a debate on whether or not the prime minister would have undertaken the visit started in Pakistan.”

“Criticism about Prime Minister Imran Khan paying the visit to Moscow [at the height of the Russia-Ukraine crisis] is uncalled for,” he added.

“The prime minister held a meeting in Islamabad before embarking on the historic visit. Seasoned diplomats, including four former foreign secretaries, were in attendance in the meeting to share their input,” FM Qureshi said.

To a question, he revealed that the United States (US) reached out to Pakistan ahead of the Russia visit and apprised Islamabad on its standpoint on the visit. “We replied respectfully and explained the backdrop to the visit,” he said.

During a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin, he said Pakistan presented its viewpoint over the situation developing between Russia and Ukraine. “I think that the prime minister talked about it at the right place at the right time,”he maintained.

“PM Khan shared his belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Conflict is not in anyone’s interest.”

He said Islamabad had been desiring a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine-Russia standoff and everyone should strive to stop the situation from getting worse. He said there is a likelihood of the issue being resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Qureshi said the recent meetings with Russian officials signify Pakistan’s commitment to forging long-term ties with Moscow.

Later in a Twitter statement, he termed the Moscow visit “constructive” saying our focus was on wide-ranging consultations on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest reflecting the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Russia relations.

The foreign minister said, “Pakistan reaffirmed the importance of Pakistan-Stream Gas Pipeline as a flagship economic project between Pakistan & Russia and also discussed cooperation on prospective energy-related projects. We are committed to forge a long-term, multidimensional relationship with Russia.”

