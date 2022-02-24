Russia-Ukraine conflict: PM says ‘disputes should be resolved through dialogues’

MOSCOW: Prime Minister Imran Khan has regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict.

PM Imran Khan stressed that conflict was not in anyone’s interest and that the developing countries were always hit the hardest economically in case of conflict.

He underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.​​

Expressing concerns on rising trends of extremism and Islamophobia in the world, the premier emphasised the need for interfaith harmony and coexistence.

Summit meeting

​Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Vladimir Putin held a summit meeting in the Kremlin today.

READ: PM IMRAN KHAN MEETS RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

The two leaders held wide-ranging consultations on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to the declaration after the summit meeting.

​Recalling the telephone conversations during the recent months between the two leaders, Imran Khan expressed confidence that the positive trajectory of bilateral relations will continue to move forward in the future.

He said that the trust and cordiality marking the relationship would translate into further deepening and broadening of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

The premier reaffirmed the importance of the Pakistan-Stream Gas Pipeline as a flagship economic project between Pakistan and Russia and also discussed cooperation on prospective energy-related projects.

READ: RUSSIA VISIT: PM IMRAN KHAN LAYS FLORAL WREATH AT WWII MEMORIAL

PM Khan underscored Pakistan’s commitment to forging a long-term, multidimensional relationship with Russia.

​In the regional context, PM Imran Khan underlined the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis and preventing potential economic meltdown in Afghanistan. The premier reiterated that Pakistan would continue to work with the international community for a stable, peaceful and connected Afghanistan.

In this regard, he underscored the ongoing cooperation and coordination between Pakistan and Russia at various international and regional fora, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

​On the situation in South Asia, Imran Khan highlighted the serious human rights situation in IIOJK and underscored the imperative of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

READ: PM IMRAN KHAN LANDS IN RUSSIA ON TWO-DAY OFFICIAL VISIT

PM Khan also highlighted the developments detrimental to regional peace and stability and stressed the need for measures that would help keep the regional balance.

Extremism and Islamophobia

Appreciating President Putin’s understanding of the respect and sensitivities that the Muslims attach to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), PM Khan said that interfaith harmony and respect for all religions was imperative for peace and harmony within and among the societies.

Imran Khan-Alexander Novak meeting

A meeting between PM Imran Khan and Russian Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Alexander Novak was also held in Moscow. Delegations of both the countries have attended the meeting.

PM’s Russia visit

The premier along with the high-level delegation is on a two-day visit to Russia from February 23 to 24. The premier was accompanied by cabinet members and senior officials.

Earlier on his arrival at Kremlin, the Prime Minister was warmly received by the Russian president.

The prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Member of the National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiyani.

This is the first bilateral visit by a Pakistani Prime Minister to Russia after a gap of 23 years and is being termed as a historic step to renew relations between the two countries.

Comments