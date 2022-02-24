PM Imran Khan meets Russian president Vladimir Putin

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a maiden visit to Russia, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday.

Prime Minister Khan arrived at the Red Square where the Russian president received him.

A one-on-one meeting between the two leaders is underway. Bilateral ties and other matters of mutual interest will come under discussion.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers, World War II memorial, and laid a floral wreath to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives during the war.

He was accompanied by federal ministers Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar and others. The premier arrived in Moscow Wednesday on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit comes at a time when Russia and Ukraine are engaged in a military conflict.

Read: Russian forces invade Ukraine, explosions heard in Mariupol

Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

