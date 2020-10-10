PM Imran Khan vows action from next week to bring down prices of food items

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday the PTI government will use all resources at the disposal of the state to bring down the prices of essential food items.

“Starting Monday in coming week, our gov[ernmen]t will use all the resources at the disposal of the state to bring down food prices,” he tweeted.

“We are already examining causes of the price hikes: whether there is a genuine supply shortage or simply hoarding by mafias; smuggling, if any or a price rise due to international prices such as for palm oil, lentils etc.”

The prime minister said the government will have a strategy in place from next week and take action using all state organisations and resources to bring down food prices.

Separately, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar tweeted that South Asia has witnessed a temporary food inflation spike. “Govt will take all measures needed to reduce prices of essential commodoties,” he said.

“Imported wheat and sugar will be released at control rates by provinces. All options are being examined for other commodities.”

