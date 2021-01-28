ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Punjab’s Sahiwal district tomorrow (Friday) to launch “Kamyab Kisan” scheme.

The scheme will be launched under the banner of the PTI government’s flagship Kamyab Jawan programme.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar confirmed that the prime minister will roll out a special package for farmers in Sahiwal tomorrow.

He said the government would provide assistance to the farmers who have lagged behind in the agriculture sector for want of resources. The prime minister has given special directives for improving the living standards of poor farmers, he added.

Dar said youth asked the government for cooperation in dairy farming and livestock production, reiterating the government’s resolve to offer every possible assistance to the youth associated with agriculture.

He announced that the prime minister will distribute tractors to young farmers tomorrow.

