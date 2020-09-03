ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran will arrive in Karachi on Saturday to resolve city’s civic and infrastructure problems, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the prime minister will now visit the port city on September 5 (Saturday) where he will announce a special package for the rain-hit city.

In a tweet on Thursday, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that Karachi’s development is a guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity. “PM Imran Khan is committed to restore the glory of Karachi as the city of lights.”

عمران خان شہر قائد کی روشنیاں اور رونقیں بحال کرنے کے پختہ عزم پر کاربند ہیں۔ وزیراعظم پورے پاکستان کو یکساں انداز میں ترقی دینے کیلئےکوشاں ہیں۔وزیراعظم کراچی میں عوام کیلئےخصوصی پیکیج کا اعلان کریں گے۔کراچی کی ترقی پاکستان کی خوشحالی کی ضمانت ہے۔کراچی پاکستان کا معاشی دل ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) September 3, 2020

The prime minister would announce uplift projects to transform infrastructure in the city, besides also meeting the stakeholders and coalition parties from the metropolis.

The federal government has also decided to release funds for the projects in the city and the matter would be discussed in the meeting of the coalition partners scheduled with the prime minister.

The prime minister will also chair a meeting to assess devastation from the torrential rains in the city.

Earlier on Wednesday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday said that they have agreed in principle over a package for Karachi and consultation over the funds have been completed.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play, Asad Umar said that projects for Karachi were under discussion for past some time, however, there was no mechanism to implement them.

