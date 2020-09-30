ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will chair a United Nations session over environmental issues today (Wednesday), said SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

Environment Day is being observed in the United Nations today, for which Prime Minister Imran Khan has been given the honor to represent under-developed countries at the international forum.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will represent developed countries in the forum.

Pakistan and Germany are getting more attention in the world due to their green policies to deter the hazards of environmental changes.

SAPM Malik Amin Aslam said that the countries in the forum will present their environmental agendas for the upcoming 10 years.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address will be telecast at 11 pm according to Pakistan Standard Time (PST) today.

Furthermore, PM Khan will inform the forum about the construction of nine new national parks, ten billion Tsumani trees, and the threats posed by environmental changes to the under-developed countries.

In the month of August, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched a record-breaking plantation drive in the country on the Tiger Force Day saying keeping Pakistan green was the responsibility of all citizens.

The prime minister had planted a sapling in Islamabad during an event and lauded the Tiger Force for planting a record-breaking 3.5 million saplings in a day across the country.

