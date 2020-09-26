ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s substantive address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) made every Pakistani proud, ARY News reported.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said in his tweet that PM Imran Khan truly represented the nation on the international platform by taking a clear stand on longstanding issues of Kashmir and Palestine besides highlighting Pakistan’s efforts for establishing regional peace.

He added that Imran Khan pledged to lift the masses out of poverty. The premier issued a stern warning to India on any misadventure, said Bajwa.

PM Imran Khan’s substantive address to UNGA made every Pakistani proud&truly represented.His clear stand on Kashmir, Palestine,regional peace, pledge to lift our masses out of poverty,stern warning to India on any misadventure and much more-worth appreciating #PMImranKhanAtUNGA pic.twitter.com/mzHWZ6FfPD — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) September 26, 2020

Moreover, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar praised the premier’s address to UNGA where he has effectively raised the issues of Kashmir, Palestine, Islamophobia and parking of stolen wealth in safe havens in the western countries.

He added that no leader comes close to voicing the issues so boldly and fearlessly.

PM Imran Khan has once again effectively raised the issues of Kashmir, Palestine, Islamophobia and parking of stolen wealth in safe havens in the West. No leader comes close to voicing these issues so boldly and fearlessly. #PMIKOnceMoreAtUNGA — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) September 26, 2020

Earlier on Friday, PM Imran Khan had virtually addressed the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

While highlighting grave human rights (HR) violations in the Indian occupied territory at the global platform, he had said that durable peace could not be achieved in South Asia unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved. He said that Pakistan supports the right of self-determination of Kashmiris and considered it their just right.

Read: PM Imran Khan highlights Indian atrocities in IOK during UNGA address

The prime minister said Pakistan continues to support a two-state solution – in line with the UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions, within the internationally agreed parameters, and they are; pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the Capital of a united, contiguous, and independent Palestinian state.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s desire for peace in the region is also manifest in the efforts to promote a political solution in Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan fully facilitated the process that culminated in the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement on 29 February 2020.

