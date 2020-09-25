ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday virtually addressed the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and lauded the positive role played by the global body’s general secretary in tackling coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while highlighting grave human rights (HR) violations in the Indian occupied territory said that peace was not possible in South Asia unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved.

“Security Council has reviewed the Kashmir issue thrice in the past one year,” he said and urged the international community to probe the serious violations committed by the Indian authorities.

Imran Khan said that excess security personnel was deployed in the territory to control eight million Kashmiris besides killing several of them extra-judicially in fake encounters.

He said that Pakistan supports the right of self-determination of Kashmiris and considered it their just right. “India should agree to solve Kashmir issue through UN resolutions and as per the wishes of the Kashmiris,” he said and demanded of the Indian authorities to immediately lift curfew in the territory and stop human rights violations.

He further warned of a befitting response from the nation in case of any Indian aggression.

Coronavirus

“Coronavirus pandemic has led the world towards uniting against the pandemic, further showing that a disaster would affect everyone equally,” the prime minister said adding that no one is safe in the globe unless everyone is safe from it.

The prime minister shared the measures taken by the country to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and said that they did not impose strict restrictions on movement and rather opted for a smart lockdown, providing relief to the small businesses.

“Through these measures, Pakistan not only successfully tackled with the pandemic but also stabilized its economy.”

He also stressed upon the need to provide relief in debts to the developing countries during the pandemic and said that that it was need of the hour. “The relief in debt payments by December should be extended beyond,” Imran Khan said.

He further lamented that international agreements are being violated and military power is being used to suppress the right of self-determination.

He said that the developed countries could not talk of human rights while safeguarding the money launderers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan was informed about the schedule of PM’s speech at the UN General Assembly and he was the 3rd speaker in the afternoon session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) 75th session.

