PM Imran Khan wants effective plan to address universities’ woes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review issues faced by universities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces and directed the authorities to ensure the provision of better facilities to students, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting was also attended by the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, governors, and education ministers of the Punjab and KP provinces while Dr. Atta ur Rehman attended the session via video link.

The meeting proposed solutions to the financial and other issues of the varsities which included improving the education standards, eliminating political interference and, implementation on merit-based appointments.

The proposals on the appointment of experienced heads of the universities were also presented before the meeting headed by the prime minister.

Speaking during the meeting, PM Imran Khan said that the future of the country lies in better education facilities at the varsities. “Provision of standard education facilities should be ensured in the universities,” directed the prime minister.

He also called for the provision of better facilities to students besides appointments of expert and experienced officials in the varsities.

The prime minister also directed to prepare a uniform and effective strategy for the universities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) earlier in the day said that universities have been directed to conduct online exams for the current semester.

As per details, the High Education Commission (HEC) has directed the universities not to take the in-campus examination for the current ongoing semester due to COVID-19.

The students have been directed to keep their phone cameras open during the online exams. The commission further said that efforts are underway to conduct in-campus examinations for the upcoming semester of the universities.

Comments

comments