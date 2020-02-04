MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow (Wednesday) to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

This was stated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood.

Brisk preparations underway to observe February 5, the Kashmir Solidarity Day across the country.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood said PM Khan will address joint session of the legislative assembly, tomorrow, while he will also address a public gathering on February 6.

It is worth mentioning here that this is the PM’s 3rd visit to the region since India unilaterally changed the special status of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August last year.

Read more: Kashmir Solidarity Day: resounding message of support for afflicted brethren

Earlier on January 26, expressing unity with oppressed Kashmiris, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that the nation will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner on 5th of February. Addressing a workers convention of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Multan, FM Qureshi had urged the international community to play its role for peaceful settlement of decades-old Kashmir issue.

