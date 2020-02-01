Kashmir Solidarity Day: resounding message of support for afflicted brethren

ISLAMABAD: The government and the people of Pakistan would observe the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 05) in a befitting manner to send a strong message of support to our brethren in occupied territory, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday.

Addressing a news conference, the special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired an important meeting and reiterated unflinching support for Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir and asked the party leadership, the government and the media to come together in unison to give a strong message to the world.

She called upon the nation to send a resounding message of support to Kashmiri people and jolt the world’s conscience so that it may play its role in stopping Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

“Kashmir cause is our top priority. The prime minister has asked for the nation’s support to mark the upcoming Solidarity Day, activities in this regard have been started from February 01 that would continue beyond February 05,” she stated.

SAPM Awan also said that besides observing the day at government level, the party leadership had been directed to observe the day at district, tehsil and municipal committee levels so that people within the country and abroad realize the gravity of the situation in occupied Kashmir.

She said India was subjugating rights of Kashmiri people, in its display of worst form of state terrorism the Indian occupied forces were trampling down all legal and constitutional norms by usurping rights of Kashmiris and denying them the opportunity for self-determination.

