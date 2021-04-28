PM Imran Khan to visit Quetta today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is scheduled to pay a day-long visit to Quetta today (Wednesday).

The prime minister would inaugurate road projects in the province including Dera Murad Jamali bypass, Western Bypass Quetta, Ziarat Mor, and Kuch Harnai road. He will also be given detailed briefings about the law and order, coronavirus situation and ongoing developmental process in Balochistan.

PM Imran Khan would also distribute the money among youngsters under the Kamyab Jawan program during his visit.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Muhammad Usman Dar in a video message said that PM Imran Khan during the visit would launch Kamyab Jawan Program in Balochistan.

Read more: PM Imran approves solarization of tubewells in Balochistan

He said in line with the directions of PM Khan, at least 5 billion rupees would be distributed among the youth of Balochistan by the end of this year for supporting them in setting up their own businesses.

During his last visit to Balochistan in November 2020, the premier lamented that Balochistan never figured among the priorities of rulers in the past, he pledged that his government would extend every possible help to the people of the province.

Comments

comments