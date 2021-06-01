PM Imran Khan vows to address gas issue of Ziarat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday has vowed to address gas issue of the people of Ziarat and adjoining areas.

“I will discuss the feasibility report for the construction of LPG plant with the experts after returning to Islamabad and will ensure to built it at the start of the next fiscal year,” the premier said while addressing a ceremony at the residence of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Ziarat.

While admitting that Balochistan had been neglected in the past, the premier said the incumbent government is spending more resources on the development of the province.

PM Khan said that Pakistan has passed the testing times and good times are just around the corner. Turning his cannons towards the political opponents, the premier said that the opposition is making hue and cry from the first day since we came into the government and they want to see the PTI government fail.

“The recent growth rate shows that the country is on the right path,” he said and added that last year’s growth rate was alarming and was recorded at 0.5%.

Highlighting the importance of the health cards, issued by the incumbent government, the premier said people across the country are getting free medical treatment, which is their basic right.

The prime minister will visit the Command and Staff College, Quetta.

Read more: PM Imran approves solarization of tubewells in Balochistan

In his previous visit to Balochistan back in April, the prime minister had inaugurated road projects in the province including Dera Murad Jamali bypass, Western Bypass Quetta, Ziarat Mor, and Kuch Harnai road.

He had been given detailed briefings about the law and order, coronavirus situation and ongoing developmental process in Balochistan.

PM Imran Khan would also distribute the money among youngsters under the Kamyab Jawan program during his visit.

