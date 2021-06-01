ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned last night’s terrorist attacks in Balochistan that martyred four soldiers and injured eight others.

In a message on his official Twitter account, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “My prayers & condolences go to the martyrs families. We will continue our fight ag these terrorists & will not allow them to sabotage peace & dev in Balochistan.”

Four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred and eight others sustained injuries in separate terrorist attacks in Quetta and Turbat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said late Monday night.

The military’s media wing said in a statement that in the first incident, an FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat was targeted by terrorists. In an ensuing exchange of fire, four FC soldiers embraced martyrdom and six sustained injuries.

In the second incident, terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an IED in Turbat. Resultantly, two FC soldiers got injured. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

