PM Imran Khan wishes Hindu community ‘a happy Diwali’
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has extended greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.
In his tweet, PM wrote: “Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali.”
Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 14, 2020
Diwali is a five-day colorful annual festival of the Hindu community which involves the lighting of candles, worshipping, celebrations and prayers. Fireworks and festivities are an essential part of the occasion.
Read more: Balochistan govt announces to release salaries before Diwali
During the festival, the people decorate their houses and keep the windows open to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.