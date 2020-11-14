PM Imran Khan wishes Hindu community ‘a happy Diwali’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has extended greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.

In his tweet, PM wrote: “Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali.”

Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 14, 2020

Diwali is a five-day colorful annual festival of the Hindu community which involves the lighting of candles, worshipping, celebrations and prayers. Fireworks and festivities are an essential part of the occasion.

During the festival, the people decorate their houses and keep the windows open to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.

