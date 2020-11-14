Web Analytics
PM Imran Khan wishes Hindu community ‘a happy Diwali’

PM IMRAN KHAN DIWALI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has extended greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.

In his tweet, PM wrote: “Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali.”

Diwali is a five-day colorful annual festival of the Hindu community which involves the lighting of candles, worshipping, celebrations and prayers. Fireworks and festivities are an essential part of the occasion.

Read more: Balochistan govt announces to release salaries before Diwali

During the festival, the people decorate their houses and keep the windows open to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.

