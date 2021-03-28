PM Imran Khan wishes Hindu community on Holi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has extended his wishes to the Hindu community on the festival of Holi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours,” tweeted PM Imran Khan.

ہماری پوری ہندو برادری کو ہولی کا رنگوں بھرا تہوار بہت مبارک۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 28, 2021

The Hindu citizens living across the country are celebrating the festival with traditional enthusiasm.

The festival is celebrated every year in February or March and signifies new beginnings – leaving behind winter and welcoming spring.

In this joyous celebration of spring, people gather in the streets and play with colours, distribute sweets and dance together by smearing ”Abeer” or red vermilion powder and throwing colour and water-filled balloons at each other.

