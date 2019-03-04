PM Imran directs KP govt to accelerate work on BRT project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Chief Minster Mahmood Khan to accelerate work on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, ARY News reported.

Talking to KP chief minister, who called on him at his office in Islamabad, PM Imran expressed concerns over the delay in BRT protect and asked him to get completed the project as soon as possible. He said that the cause behind the project was to facilitate the masses.

PM Imran underscored the need for binging the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into the mainstream. He said that people in tribal areas should be provided relief by establishing judicial and policing system there. The prime minister urged the provincial ministers to monitor the performance of their respective departments. PM Imran also warned the gas companies to refund excessive bills to consumers.

KP CM Mahmood Khan told the prime minister that he himself monitoring the BRT project and assured that the project would be inaugurated soon.

Read More: 20 new buses of BRT system arrive in Peshawar

Earlier, at least 20 new buses of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system had been arrived in Peshawar February 6.

In a statement issued in Peshawar, Provincial Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai had said a separate portion for men and women have been arranged in these state of the art buses.

He had said Bus Rapid Transit network will be opened formally for traffic on March 23. On January 27, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minster Mahmood Khan had made a surprise visit to Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

Comments

comments