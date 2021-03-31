PM Imran lauds FBR for historic Rs460bn revenue collection  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving historic growth of 41 per cent in March-2021 with collections recorded at Rs460 billion, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran said, “I commend FBR efforts, achieving historic growth of 41 per cent in March-21 with collections recorded at Rs.460 bn.”

I commend FBR efforts, achieving historic growth of 41% in March ’21 with collections recorded at Rs.460 bn. During Jul ’20-Mar ’21 our collections reached Rs.3380 bn which is 10% higher than the same period last year. This reflects broad-based econ revival led by govt policies. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 31, 2021

Earlier on February 28, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had announced that it had achieved the tax target for the first eight months of the fiscal year, 2020-21, collecting Rs2916 billion.

In a series of messages on Twitter, the tax collection body had shared the details of the revenue collected during the eight months, saying that they received an amount of Rs 2916 billion against the set target of Rs2898 billion.

“Last year the tax collection in the same period stood at Rs2570, which shows a six percent increase in the incumbent fiscal year,” it had said.

