PM Imran stresses on early implementation of LG system in Punjab

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on early implementation of local government system while directing to complete the plan in this regard on time.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on Punjab Municipal Services Program in Lahore, PM Imran said, “The incumbent government has brought a revolution in Pakistan with the establishment of local government system.”

He said that their cities could be improved only with the implementation of an effective administrative system. The prime minister said that the local government System was aimed at empowering people at the grass root level so that they could make the decisions affecting their development and resolve their problems by themselves, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, PM Imran was informed that elections of ‘village panchayats’ and neighborhood councils will be held in March next year while the elections of local, municipal and tehsil councils have been scheduled for May in next year.

He was apprised of progress on implementation of the local government system.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Special Assistant to PM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Provincial Law Minister Basharat Raja and others.

