PM Imran, Mahathir discuss grave situation in Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday received a telephone call from former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, ARY News reported.

The two leaders exchanged views on the grave situation in Palestine. Both leaders greeted each other on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

The leaders condemned the Israeli aggression and expressed solidarity with the innocent and defenceless Palestinians.

PM Imran Khan strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and airstrikes on Gaza.

The two leaders underscored the need for the international community to take urgent steps to halt the ongoing attacks, protect the civilians, and facilitate a just and lasting solution based on UN resolutions and a two-state vision.

UN chief calls for immediate ceasefire

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday called on Israel and Palestine to “immediately end fighting” and return to negotiations.

Read More: UN chief calls for immediate ceasefire between Israel, Palestine

“Rockets and mortars and aerial and artillery bombardments from all sides must be stopped immediately. The United Nations is actively engaging all sides towards an immediate ceasefire,” António Guterres said.

“Fighting must stop. It must stop immediately,” Guterres told an emergency meeting of the Security Council held online.

OIC condemns Israel’s barbaric attacks on Palestinians

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) today adopted a unanimous resolution demanding the immediate halt of Israel’s barbaric attacks against Palestinians.

The resolution was adopted at a virtual open-ended extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee of the Foreign Ministers hosted by Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Comments

comments